Top 10 performances of the One World Together at Home event

Top musical artistes performed during the One World Together at Home special. (Photo: Paul McCartney/Mick Jagger/John Legend/Instagram) Top musical artistes performed during the One World Together at Home special. (Photo: Paul McCartney/Mick Jagger/John Legend/Instagram)

One World: Together at Home, a broadcast and digital special honouring and acknowledging the contribution of frontline workers during the ongoing global coronavirus epidemic, was held on Sunday.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the event was jointly organised by World Health Organization (WHO) and nonprofit group Global Citizen.

Top musicians like Gaga, The Rolling Stones, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Elton John and others performed right from their homes for millions of people around the world. The songs were mostly about hope in adverse circumstances.

Here are the top 10 performances:

1. “Lady Madonna” by Paul McCartney

The Beatles legend remains an ace performer at 77. He entertained the audience with the classic song “Lady Madonna”.

2. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones

A heart surgery does not seem to have affected Mick Jagger as the old hand sang the classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” along with his The Rolling Stones bandmates.

3. “Stand by me” by John Legend and Sam Smith



Legend and Smith recreated the famous Ben E King song “Stand by Me” from their homes. Legend also played the piano.

4. “What a wonderful world” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello



Louis Armstrong’s classic song “What a wonderful world” may be dismissed as highly idealistic and cliched, but it never fails to bring a beatific smile on people’s faces when they listen to it. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performed the song.

5. “Sunny” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performed “Sunny” for the One World: Together At Home audience.

6 “African Giant” and “Hallelujah” by Burna Boy

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy crooned his hits “African Giant” and “Hallelujah”.

7. “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John

The English music legend Elton John performed his hit “I’m Still Standing” for the audience.

8. “Higher Love” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban charmed fans by performing the song “Higher Love”.

9. “Smile” by Lady Gaga

The event’s curator delivered a spell-binding performance of “Smile”.

Also Read | One World Together at Home special: Billie Eilish and others honour frontline workers

10. “The Prayer” by Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, and John Legend

The final performance of the broadcast special was a grand collaboration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd