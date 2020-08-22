Top 10 music videos of BTS

BTS has some of the most zealous fan bases out there. (Photo: Big Hit Labels/YouTube)

The popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS released its latest single “Dynamite” recently and it went on to break the record for most-viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours. The song outdid Blackpink’s “How You Like That” music video’s record.

BTS has some of the most zealous fan bases out there, and their fans can be found in all corners of the globe. The song is the first BTS song that is entirely in English. The music video is colourful and has a cheerful tone. Currently, the video has more than 120 million views.

BTS has held the record for most YouTube video views in the first 24 hours many times in the past. In April last year, their son “Boy With Luv” with Halsey clocked 74.6 million views to break the previous record.

Here are the 10 most popular music videos of BTS. Note that the number of views are at the time of writing. Although, “Dynamite” is not yet a part of this list, it is only a matter of time before it gets there.

1. “DNA” (1 billion views)

2. “Boy With Luv” (feat. Halsey) (903 million views)

3. “FAKE LOVE” (754.5 million views)

4. “Idol” (726.3 million views)

5. “MIC Drop” (722.7 million views)

6. “Blood Sweat & Tears” (618.3 million views)

7. “Save Me” (514.1 million views)

8. “Not Today” (422.1 million views)

9. “Boys in Luv” (Original) (342.9 million views)

10. “Spring Day” (338.7 million views)

