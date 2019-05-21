India’s Gen Z is listening to K-Pop bands and European singers

India has an incredibly rich music culture. This has enabled streaming services like the homegrown Gaana, JioSaavn, and Hungama along with global players like Apple and Amazon Music to amass a large number of subscribers with relative ease.

Advertising

Despite this, when Sweden-based Spotify introduced its services in India, it didn’t expect to clock in over a million users just a week after its launch in February this year.

The vast library of Spotify is now helping its subscriber base in India expand its music knowledge.

Based on data collected over two months, Spotify India has revealed that the country’s Gen Z population (users aged 18-24) is slowly moving away from Bollywood songs and are listening to artistes from the west as well as K-Pop bands. It seems Gen Z also prefer modern ambient bands and collaborative dance numbers. Artistes who sing covers of popular songs are also a huge hit among this particular crowd.

Advertising

Here is a look at the 10 most discovered artistes in India:

Normani – Normani is an American singer, songwriter and dancer who was part of the pop-group Fifth Harmony before they disbanded. Even though she achieved success a little late compared to her former band-mate Camila Cabello, Normani has announced her arrival with her singles. Her songs “Love Lies” ft Khalid, “Checklist” (with Calvin Harris), “Waves” (featuring 6lack) and “Dancing with a Stranger” ft Sam Smith have all dominated the charts upon its release.

CHVRCHES – People in India (and globally) seem to be hooked to this Scotland-based band from 2011. Pronounced ‘churches’, CHVRCHES are popular for their uniquely modern take on music. Their songs mostly belong to the synth-pop genre, but are also known to incorporate indietronica, indie pop, and electronic dance into their sound.

Cigarettes After Sex – This ambient pop band is hugely popular in India. Frontman Greg Gonzalez’s signature dark and dreamy voice made its way into India in 2017 when they performed live at the NH7 Weekender music festival. The American band known for its ethereal music-style have then gone on to play at packed venues across the country. Songs such as “Nothing is Gonna Hurt You Baby”, “Apocalypse” and “K” are popular.

Au/Ra – This is one of the more obscure artists on the list but Jamie Lou Stenzel (her stage name is Au/Ra) has been active in the scene since 2016. The 17-year-old’s first single “Concrete Jungle” was streamed 15 million times worldwide upon its release. She rose to prominence after featuring in DJ Alan Walker’s single “Darkside”.

AronChupa – AronChupa is a Swedish DJ who achieved popularity in India, thanks to his song “I’m an Albatroz”. The song, released in 2014, is still played in nightclubs and other parties all over the country.

Haley Reinhart – Haley Reinhart is an American singer and songwriter known for her covers of famous songs. She became famous after her appearance in the tenth season of American Idol. Mostly uploading videos on Youtube, Haley’s cover of Elvis Presley’s “I can’t help falling in love with you” is immensely popular. She has since gone on to release three studio albums and is currently working on her fourth.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – Also known as TXT, Tomorrow X Together is one of the budding K-pop bands. A five-member boy band from South Korea, TXT debuted in March 2019. Their songs “Cat & Dog” and “Crown” are popular among Gen Z of India.

iKon – Another popular boy band from South Korea, iKon debuted in 2015 and have been slowly rising to fame ever since.

The Top 10 most discovered artists on Spotify India list also includes Steven Goldmund and Rand Aldo.