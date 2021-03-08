Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit: Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni party their way through the music video

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s first music video together, “Tera Suit” is finally here. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the Tony Kakkar song is fun and visually appealing. However, like most of the recent music videos, it lacks a storyline not does it have memorable lyrics.

The music video starts with Jasmin Bhasin playing a police officer on the rounds, while Aly Goni is one of the prisoners in the jail. However, the setting soon changes to a road, swimming pool and even a Holi party. The best friends-turned-lovers are dressed stylishly and amp up the glamour quotient in the video. The two also seem to have had a lot of fun shooting it. While Goni definitely rocks the Hip Hop avatar, Bhasin, in some places looks a tad uncomfortable. Having the Bigg Boss 14 sweethearts will definitely get this music video some eyeballs.

As for Tony Kakkar, having composed and starred in so many similar videos, the singer must be easily doing the routine even in his sleep. “Tera Suit” could even be passed off as an extension or a spin-off to any of his previous songs. Even when it comes to looks and colours used, fans may draw a comparison with his last song “Shona Shona” featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Lines like ‘Tera suit bada tight, paanch foot ki teri height, uspe karti rehti fight, baby, pyaar bhi kar le na’ or ‘Dum dum dum diga diga, mausam hai bheenga bheenga’ may not make sense to you and me, but soon it’s going to be the go-to song at most parties, with millennials grooving to it.

Watch Aly and Jasmin groove to “Tera Suit” here

Given Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were set to share screen space together for the first time, after realising their love for each other, many would have expected them to pick a romantic project. “Tera Suit” doesn’t do justice to their chemistry and could have been made even with anyone else. The couple last night in a live chat, however, explained that since they are in a happy space, they also wanted to pick a fun, party song for their first collaboration.

In the live video, Aly and Jasmin told fans how they appreciate their love, and now they would need their support for this song. Jasmin went on to share that this is their first collaboration as actors, since all the previous ones were quite coincidental. They met on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and then luckily got cast together in Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India. “Aur Bigg Boss mein toh yeh zabardasti mere piche aagaya tha (He came to Bigg Boss forcibly after me),” she laughed to share, as Aly looked shockingly at her.

Also Read | Aly Goni forcibly came to Bigg Boss after me: Jasmin Bhasin

While there were rumours of the two dating, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been thick friends after they met during Khatron Ke Khiladi. Only when the latter went inside the Bigg Boss 14 house to support his bestie, did the two realise that there was more than friendship between them. After the show got over, Jasmin joined Aly and his family for a holiday in Jammu, where they spent some time together.