Today’s songs lack poetry, composition and voice: Shaan

Shaan had earlier criticised the trend of recreations in Bollywood. (Photo: Shaan/Instagram)

Singer Shaan on Monday rued that contemporary Hindi film songs lack the most important ingredients of quality music – poetry, composition and voice.

Taking to Twitter to express his thoughts about modern-day compositions, Shaan said that the emotions in yesteryear songs were more real despite being technically inferior than today’s sound.

Even With all the technical support available today … we cannot match the magic of those yesteryear’s songs… the 3 main ingredients are missing … Poetry, Composition and Voice.. #justsaying — Shaan (@singer_shaan) February 1, 2021

I would really encourage our youth to listen to songs from the 60s and 70s .. the sound may be alien .. but the emotions were so much more real … there are life lessons hidden in most of those songs 🤗 — Shaan (@singer_shaan) February 1, 2021

“Even with all the technical support available today… we cannot match the magic of those yesteryear’s songs… the 3 main ingredients are missing… Poetry, Composition and Voice… I would really encourage our youth to listen to songs from the 60s and 70s… the sound may be alien… but the emotions were so much more real… there are life lessons hidden in most of those songs,” the singer said in a series of tweets.

Shaan rose to stardom in late ’90s-2000s with romantic hits like “Musu Musu Haasi”, “Tune Mujhe Pehchaana Nahin”, “Woh Ladki Hai Kahan”, “Yeh Hawaien”, “Kuch Toh Hua Hai” and “Jabse Tere Naina”.

In a previous interview with the indianexpress.com, Shaan criticised the culture of recreations and Bollywood’s growing preference for “untrained singers that sound like a common man.”