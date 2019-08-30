Tik Tik Plastic: Ayushmann, Shaan and Neeti urge people to avoid single-use plastic in this throwback video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged people to save the country from the menace of plastic and shun the use of single-use plastic. He repeated the message in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 25. Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar joined the PM in his initiative and requested their fans to avoid using single-use plastic.

“Climate change is real and all of us should ensure we do our bit to protect the environment. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on urging people to eliminate ‘single-use plastic’” tweeted Khurrana.

However, this is not the first time that Bollywood celebrities have raised their voice against plastic use. Last year the who’s who of the film industry came together to highlight the ill effects of plastic use on the environment through a song titled “Tik Tik Plastic”.

Shaan, Shiamak Davar, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ayushmann Khurana, Kanika Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Armaan Malik, Shekhar Ravjiani and Neeti Mohan lend their voice to the Beat Plastic Pollution anthem.

Watch the throwback video here:

With lines like, “Agar na sudhre hum, behti si nadiya ka paani ruk jayega (If we won’t stop the excessive use of plastic, the rivers will go dry), Swanand Kirkire’s lyrics ensure the message is loud and clear.

The peppy number with an important social message is something which will make you think next time you pick a plastic bag or a bottle.