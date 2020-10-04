Tiger Shroff’s track Unbelievable features on Billboard global chart

Unbelievable marked Tiger Shroff's singing debut. (Photo: BGBNG MUSIC/YouTube)

Actor Tiger Shroff’s maiden singing attempt with single, “Unbelievable”, has made it to the coveted Billboard Top Triller Global charts, placing him among international artistes.

“Unbelievable”, produced by Big Bang Music, has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending the vocals. The music video of the romantic single has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who directed Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 (2019). The choreography is by Paresh.

The War star, who released the single earlier this month, took to Instagram on Saturday to share with fans the milestone. He credited their love and support for putting his single on the international map.

“Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well wishers to thank ❤️🙏 Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game,” the actor wrote.

Ahead of the song’s release, Tiger had shared on social media that singing was a long-time dream but it was only in lockdown that he decided to seriously pursue it. “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new,” he had said.

