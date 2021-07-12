Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says she got her heart broken at age of 20: ‘It was my first love’

Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is excited that her first on-screen appearance in the latest single ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ has been received so positively by the audience. However, the fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur is unequivocal that this music video will not lead to a Bollywood debut in the future.

“For me, it is so important to consistently do something that I feel truly passionate about. Kinni Kinni Vaari had a strong message and concept. It didn’t take much convincing because I was told to be myself,” Krishna told indianexpress.com about why she choose to feature in the song.

Ask her about becoming a part of the Hindi film industry, and Krishna is clear, “Probably not. Definitely not. For me, anything I do has to spark an interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People need to start looking a little beyond (Bollywood),” Krishna elaborated.

‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ also features Jannat Zubair, Nagma, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi. The song, sung by Raashi Sood, is a Punjabi track that talks about heartbreak from a woman’s perspective. When asked if she has experienced heartbreak in her life, Krishna replied, “I have, at the age of 20.”

Recalling her “first relationship and first love,” Krishna Shroff shared, “We were together for three years. It was a serious relationship. We moved in together, we lived together, traveled the world together, worked together. It wasn’t a messy breakup. We just mutually grew apart. And we both decided to move on. That was truly the only time I felt heartache but it motivated me to better myself. I diverted all that energy that I was putting into the relationship on myself. And when I did that, I was unstoppable. That is when my fitness journey began and my life changed for better. So, I am grateful for all that experience.”

Kinni Kinni Vaari’s singer Raashi Sood is also impressed with Krishna. “I am so glad that we had these amazing females to feature in the song. I was so excited that Krishna is making her on-screen debut. I am a huge admirer of her and her family. It was like a fangirl moment for me. All of them (Shroff family) are so talented, especially Tiger. He is another level. Krishna is a lady boss. She is so welcoming and loving, which I didn’t expect. I didn’t feel that I was talking to someone I didn’t know.”

Calling the song “creatively liberating”, Raashi quipped that the reactions to the song were absolutely unexpected. “To be honest, we didn’t expect this kind of reaction to the song. This is not a usual track with a regular vibe. So, the response has encouraged me to work on what I want in my career.”

“Lockdown has been a good time for artists to collaborate. UpsideDown got in touch with me. We realised how we have always heard what boys feel about women. In fact, they even express women’s feelings for them. So, we wanted to put together a song to proves that girls also get heartbroken and they can speak for themselves,” Raashi said.

Would she like to collaborate with Tiger Shroff in the future? “I would love to,” exclaimed Raashi.

‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ released on July 1. The song, composed by Diljot Mavi, Raashi Sood, UpsideDown and ICONYK, was produced under BGBNG MUSIC label.