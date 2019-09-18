The Zoya Factor song Maheroo: Sonam-Dulquer star in this sweet romantic number

The makers of The Zoya Factor have released the fourth song from the upcoming film. “Maheroo,” composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Yaseer Desai is an incredibly short song. Even in its one-and-a-half minutes though, the track manages to convey the mood envisioned by its creators.

Advertising

The song starts out slow with Desai’s voice around a soft synthesizer and builds up gradually swelling to the chorus. it is then backed up in the chorus by Loy Mendonsa and Ravi Mishra. The trio of voices blend well together and deliver a hook that is memorable.

The song’s mood, on the whole, is soft but there is no confusing it as mellow or sad. This is a romantic number, there is no doubt about that. It features all the crooning and atmospheric instrumentals you are likely to find on a love song and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics back that up with great effect.

It is also worth noting that the song does have the same word in its title as “Maheroo Maheroo” sung by Shreya Ghoshal from 2014’s Super Nani. While the two songs have that in common, nothing else is the same. There is no confusing it as a remake of the 2014 song.

The Zoya Factor, helmed by Abhishek Sharma, stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. The film is based on the 2008 Anuja Chauhan novel of the same name and is set to release on September 20.