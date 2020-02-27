The Man: Taylor Swift transforms into a man for the music video

Taylor Swift has directed the music video of her latest track The Man.musi Taylor Swift has directed the music video of her latest track The Man.musi

Taylor Swift’s latest music video The Man is out. The video, directed by Swift, features the singer dressed as a man.

With lyrics like, “Wondering if I’d get there quicker, if I was a man,” the song talks about male privilege. In a section of the song, the lyrics go, “They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve, what I was wearing, if I was rude, could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves”. The song also highlights how the same actions done by men and women are perceived differently by society.

Soon after the track ends, we learn that the man in the music video is Taylor Swift in prosthetics.

The Man is a part of Taylor Swift’s album Lover which was nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category at the 2020 Grammys. The album has previously won awards at American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift was recently seen in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

