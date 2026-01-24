‘The facts simply don’t support AR Rahman’s communal assertion’: Sona Mohapatra

Playback singer and independent musician Sona Mohapatra, known for chart-toppers such as Ambarsariya, Bedardi Raja and Jiya Laage Na, among others, spoke to The Indian Express about Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman’s recent BBC interview that sparked intense public debate and said that “the facts simply don’t support AR’s communal assertion“.

In his interview, the Chennai-based composer spoke of a “power shift” in the Hindi film industry, besides losing out on work in the last eight years due to the communal environment in India. After much backlash, Rahman came out with a clarification, calling India his inspiration. “I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music,” he said in a video statement.