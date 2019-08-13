The Doorbeen song Prada: Lamberghini duo delivers again

The Doorbeen, the musical duo behind “Lamberghini”, released their latest song “Prada” on Tuesday. The video features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Advertising

If there is one thing that The Doorbeen excel at, it is making a catchy song. This song, much like “Lamberghini”, has an incredibly catchy hook. Shreya Sharma’s chorus sinks its teeth into you and does not let go. The song’s heavy bass only adds to the appeal and keeps the song firmly on repeat.

This is not to say that the song is the greatest song ever written. It is simply incredibly good at what it does. The Doorbeen have mastered how to make a song for the club which gets stuck in your head.

The video with Alia Bhatt is standard music video fare. It has big sets, bright colours, elaborate choreography and multiple costume changes.

The song is poised to become, as The Doorbeen describe, the club banger of the year.