The Beatles Get Back sneak peek paints a rather joyful picture of the band’s last year, watch video

John Lennon in a still from The Beatles Get Back sneak peek. (Photo: The Beatles/YouTube)

Filmmaker Peter Jackson has just released a sneak peek of The Beatles Get Back documentary. The video opens with Jackson telling the audience that 56-hours of unseen footage has been the source material for the documentary film.

Jackson clarifies that this isn’t a trailer or a sequence from the film but rather a montage that showcases the spirit of the film. The footage is set to the audio of “Get Back” from The Beatles’ last album.

For years, the break-up of the band was said to be quite difficult for all the Beatles. But this documentary paints a different picture that suggests that until the end, the Fab Four were having fun making their music and even Lennon and McCartney were loving each other’s company. George also seems to be having a good time here.

In the YouTube description, Peter Jackson says, “We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’ We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

In an earlier interview with AP, Jackson had said there are “moments of drama” but “none of the discord” that Let it Be has been associated with for all these years. It was previously reported that the documentary will also feature the famous roof-top concert, which was the last time that The Beatles publicly played together.

The footage being used by Peter Jackson was previously used by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg for the Let it Be documentary that released soon after the band’s break-up and has been long seen as the saga of their break-up.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison, have been co-operating with Peter Jackson for this documentary. In an interview with Canada’s Radio X, McCartney had said, “I know people have been looking at the (unreleased) footage. And someone was talking to me the other day and said, ‘The overall feeling is very joyous and very uplifting. It’s like a bunch of guys making music and enjoying it.'”

The Beatles Get Back will release in August 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd