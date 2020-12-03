Teri Bhabhi: Varun Dhawan impresses in typical David Dhawan song

Teri Bhabhi is composed by Javed-Mohsin. (Photo: PR Handout)

Coolie No 1’s first song Teri Bhabhi, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, is out. It will instantly remind you of all the songs in David Dhawan’s films, which have always had a street style – from vocabulary to dance moves. Besides the nostalgia, the hook tune of the Javed-Mohsin composition is catchy and would make one play it on loop.

Javed-Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar’s vocals provide ample fun that a track like “Teri Bhabhi” deserves. In the video, Varun Dhawan takes the fun notches higher with his expressions, infectious energy and moves. Because it looks like the actor is enjoying dancing on a railway platform to the song, you feel like dancing with him too.

Narrating the story behind “Teri Bhabhi”, Varun said it was rapper Badshah, who introduced the song to him and father David Dhawan.

“Bhabhi is one of my favourite tracks from the album. It was Badshah who had come to my house, especially to make me hear this particular track. When Dad and I heard the song, we instantly loved it. It fits the David Dhawan school of music perfectly, and Javed-Mohsin’s energy and the vibe are infectious. That’s how we found this track. I think they’ve done a fabulous job with it,” Varun said in a statement.

Sara Ali Khan, however, doesn’t offer much to “Teri Bhabhi”. Neither in screen presence nor the dance. Her stiffness, in fact, jars the madness of this peppy track.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Coolie No 1, also starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd