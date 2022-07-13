scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Teaser of Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani’s Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar is out, fans call it ‘beautiful’

Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani's music video "Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar" will drop on July 15. It will see the TV stars play a small-town couple, who fall in love after marriage.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 13, 2022 6:41:34 pm
ho gaya hai pyaar, surbhi chandna, arjun bijllaniArjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna will romance each other in music video Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

Popular television actors Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani are all set to share screen space in a music video. Titled “Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar”, the music video will see them play a couple living in a small town. After releasing the poster, the actors shared a teaser of the music video, which left fans excited.

The video opens with a wedding ceremony. As the new bride enters her household, she is seen stealing glances at her husband. The short video also gives a glimpse of how Bijlani and Chandna’s characters fall in love after their wedding. Sung by Yasser Desai, the song is composed by Jeet Ganguly. From the teaser, “Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar” looks like the next love anthem.

Photos |Arjun Bijlani’s family time in Switzerland

As Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani shared the video on social media, their fans dropped comments on the post. “It’s looking so amazing 😍❤️ can’t wait more to watch full video,” a fan wrote, while another added, “I always know my #Surjun will create magic ❤️✨✨💃.” Other fans called the teaser ‘beautiful’, ‘romantic’ and ‘essence of old era’.

Also Read |Most popular Indian web series of 2022 (so far) as per IMDb: Rocket Boys, Panchayat, Mai enter top 10

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani is currently hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar while Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing the lead in Colors’ next opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Surbhi Chandna and Arjun Bijlani's song "Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar" will drop on July 15.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

