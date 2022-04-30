Singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation passes away

90s pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz from Stereo Nation has passed away. As per reports, the singer suffered a liver failure following which, he slipped into a coma. He was 54.

Taz rose to fame with his album album ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989. He was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996 and was called the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. He produced many albums in the 1990s and his most popular album to the date is Slave II Fusion which was released in 2000. It included chartbusters like “Pyar Ho Gaya”, “Nachenge Saari Raat”, and “Gallan Gorian”.

Taz also contributed to the music of Bollywood films. He had songs like “Daroo Vich Pyar” (Tum Bin), “It’s magic” (Koi Mill Gaya), and ” Mujhpe To Jadoo” (Race) among others to his credit.

As soon as the news of Taz’s demise surfaced online, his many fans expressed their grief. Film producer Gurinder Chaddha shared a picture of herself with Taz and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ⁦‪@tazstereonation‬⁩ pure Br’Asian pop fusion. 🙏🏾 for all the joy you gave me Taz ❤️ 💔 God Bless you @tazstereonation.”

Singer Jay Sean wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother.”

A few weeks ago, the management team of Stereo Nation had shared Taz’s health update that read, “Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in a coma, He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more positive news, The family will let us all know. Thanks again for your postive thoughts🙏🏾.”