Saturday, April 30, 2022
Taz of Stereo Nation passes away: ‘Nachangeh saari raat’, ‘Galla Gorian’, and other hit songs

Taz had an illustrious career in the music industry. He led the pop band Stereo Nation and produced several albums.

New Delhi
April 30, 2022 1:21:37 pm
Taz Stereo Nation songsTaz was the leading singer of the pop band Stereo Nation. (Photo: Taz Stereo Nation/Instagram)

Singer Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz, passed away on Friday at the age of 54. The singer-composer had been unwell for a few months.

Taz had an illustrious career in the music industry. He was credited as the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. He led the pop band Stereo Nation and produced several albums. Besides releasing his solo songs, Taz also sang for the movies like Tum Bim and Koi Mill Gaya. His songs are still popular among 90s kids.

Here’s revisiting some of his most popular numbers:

1. Nachangeh Saari Raat

2. Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Mila De

3. Gallan Goriyan

4. It’s Magic

5. Pyar Ho Gaya

6. Mujhpe to Jaadoo

Taz rose to fame with his album album ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989.

