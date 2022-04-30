Taz of Stereo Nation passes away: ‘Nachangeh saari raat’, ‘Galla Gorian’, and other hit songs

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2022 1:21:37 pm
April 30, 2022 1:21:37 pm
Singer Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz, passed away on Friday at the age of 54. The singer-composer had been unwell for a few months.
Taz had an illustrious career in the music industry. He was credited as the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. He led the pop band Stereo Nation and produced several albums. Besides releasing his solo songs, Taz also sang for the movies like Tum Bim and Koi Mill Gaya. His songs are still popular among 90s kids.
Here’s revisiting some of his most popular numbers:
1. Nachangeh Saari Raat
2. Thoda Daru Vich Pyaar Mila De
3. Gallan Goriyan
4. It’s Magic
5. Pyar Ho Gaya
6. Mujhpe to Jaadoo
Taz rose to fame with his album album ‘Hit The Deck’ in 1989.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd