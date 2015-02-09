Taylor Swift’s ex takes dig at her on TV show

Singer Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend John Mayer has jokingly said he is prepared to be avoided by her at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Singer Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend John Mayer has jokingly said he is prepared to be avoided by her at the Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ hitmaker made the cheeky comment about the ‘Blank Space’ singer while hosting the ‘Late Late Show’ on Friday night, reported Ace Showbiz.

“You can see me at the Grammys doing what I do best, being avoided by Taylor Swift. That won’t make the internet at all,” he joked. The audience responded with laugh.

Mayer and Swift, 25, briefly dated in 2009. While Swift will be presenting a the Best New Artist award, Mayer will perform at the 57th Grammys.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App