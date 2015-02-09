Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Taylor Swift’s ex takes dig at her on TV show

Taylor Swift's former boyfriend John Mayer has jokingly said he is prepared to be avoided by her at the Grammy Awards.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: February 9, 2015 10:17:37 am
Taylor Swift, Grammys 2015 Singer Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend John Mayer has jokingly said he is prepared to be avoided by her at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Related News

Singer Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend John Mayer has jokingly said he is prepared to be avoided by her at the Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’ hitmaker made the cheeky comment about the ‘Blank Space’ singer while hosting the ‘Late Late Show’ on Friday night, reported Ace Showbiz.

“You can see me at the Grammys doing what I do best, being avoided by Taylor Swift. That won’t make the internet at all,” he joked. The audience responded with laugh.

Taylor Swift

Mayer and Swift, 25, briefly dated in 2009. While Swift will be presenting a the Best New Artist award, Mayer will perform at the 57th Grammys.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now