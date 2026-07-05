Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: Guests call vows ‘entertaining, emotional, irreverent’

Popstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3 at the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. While the nuptials were a tight-lipped affair, the non-disclosure agreements signed by the 1000 wedding guests expired on Saturday, after which a few of them have revealed fresh details about arguably the wedding of the year.

Good Moring America co-anchor Robin Roberts said on the show that despite being held in “the world’s most famous arena”, Taylor and Travis’ wedding was surprisingly “intimate.” “They had their neighbors, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would go to,” she added. “It was as intimate as it could possibly be, given that it was Madison Square Garden. It’s hard to imagine that a place that big with such stars could feel so personal,” chimed in her co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Read vows from ‘little books’

Roberts pointed out that both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wrote their own vows. “In little books,” added Stephanopoulos.

Maren Morris commented on fellow singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini’s Instagram Story about Taylor Swift’s wedding, “All this prom was missing was a corsage, a limousine and a dinner at Olive Garden. best day with you. (pink hearts emoji).” “What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there,” wrote South Korean filmmaker Joseph Kahn on his Instagram handle, also confirming that veteran director Steven Spielberg was in attendance.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, who was instrumental in distributing Swift’s 2023 blockbuster concert movie The Eras Tour, added in a now-deleted X post that the vows were “entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

A peek into the wedding décor

“Immediately upon entry, everything… floors, walls, ceilings… was draped in peach and white. Large blown up pictures of Taylor and Travis at each age, year by year from one year-old to late teenager-hood, were on display,” Aron wrote further in the deleted X post. “Somehow magically, someone created an outdoor garden at a lush countryside retreat. Everything draped off this time in green and white. Real flowers and I think artificial trees welcomed fifteen rows of maybe 75 or so chairs. They say there were around one thousand attendees, but surprisingly, it all felt intimate and small,” added the CEO.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce now married

The deep secrecy that surrounded the buildup to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials lifted on Friday when a marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena proclaimed “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done. The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead having Taylor’s younger brother Austin Swift serve as her man of honour, with Travis’ elder brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce as his best man.

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The bride and groom’s outfits came from Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry. The 1000-strong wedding guest included the likes of actors Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Hugh Grant, and Ethan Hawke; models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss; comic Chris Rock; and singer Camila Cabello among others.

Actor Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. His association with the couple dates back to when Travis Kelce became one of the many athletes who appeared in Kyle Newacheck’s sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler’s 2025 sequel to one of his first hits, Happy Gilmore, from 1996. Sandler also appeared last year on the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast.

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The rumours of Taylor and Travis’ relationship first became public in 2023 when he showed up at her Eras Tour concert at the Chiefs stadium. The pair finally announced their engagement in August last year. Their wedding venue and timings were never officially confirmed till they tied the knot.