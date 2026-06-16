NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani drops hint about Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding venue, date

Swifties worldwide are currently on cloud nine, as an official confirmation of sorts has arrived regarding the date and venue of the highly anticipated wedding of their queen bee, American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, and professional football player Travis Kelce. Interestingly, the city’s mayor himself has dropped a major hint about their impending wedding, much to their fans’ delight.

While addressing the media about the security measures being taken for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed that the “Swelce” (a portmanteau for Swift and Kelce) wedding ceremony will take place in New York at the start of July, confirming rumours that had been circulating for quite some time. Mamdani, however, admitted that he hasn’t been invited to the wedding.

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Zohran Mamdani on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding

“I am fully confident in the work of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience,” Page Six quoted him as telling the reporters on Monday, June 15, while discussing the city’s preparedness for the July 5 World Cup match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

He added, “We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

When asked if he had been invited by the couple to their wedding and if he was planning to go, Mamdani replied, “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ (Taylor Swift’s 2020 hit track) at home on my own.”

For those unaware, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on August 26, 2025, by sharing photos of their proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she wrote.

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When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

They have been dating since the summer of 2023 and made their relationship public later that year. Since then, the two have made frequent appearances together, with Taylor attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ matches, in which Travis plays, and the latter supporting her during her concerts.

While the wedding planning was underway, several reports emerged earlier this month, mentioning that the iconic Madison Square Garden might host the celebrity wedding. Page Six and TMZ reported that the couple was eyeing the July 3 weekend for a ceremony in New York, with Madison Square Garden as the leading venue. However, neither Taylor nor Travis has publicly confirmed any wedding plans thus far.