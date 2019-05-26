Toggle Menu
Taylor Swift shuts down question about turning 30https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/taylor-swift-shuts-down-question-about-turning-30-5749276/

Taylor Swift shuts down question about turning 30

Taylor Swift, who turns a year older this December, was asked if it were a milestone moment for her when it comes to settling down, getting married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn and starting a family.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift believes her 30s would be better than her 20s. (Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift shut down a sexist question about turning 30 during an interview with a German radio station.

The singer, who turns a year older this December, was asked if it were a milestone moment for her when it comes to settling down, getting married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn and starting a family.

“I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. So I’m not going to answer that question now,” Swift pointed out to RTL station, as quoted by Billboard.

However, the singer went on to shed some light into how she believes her 30s would be better than her 20s.

Advertising

“I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties.

“And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes,” she said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Plans to make Happy Bhag Jayegi 3 afoot, says Mudassar Aziz
2 Ram Pothineni starrer Ismart Shankar to release on July 12
3 Bigg Boss Marathi 2: When and where to watch the reality show