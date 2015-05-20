Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Taylor Swift shares failed stunt from ‘Bad Blood’ video

Taylor Swift has posted a short clip on her Instagram which shows the singer running through a wall and falling to the ground during the shooting of "Bad Blood" music video.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Updated: June 20, 2017 5:55:07 pm
Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift songs, Taylor Swift katy perry, katy perry “Bad Blood”, widely believed to be about Katy Perry, is a song off Swift’s massively successful “1989” album.
In the painful-looking Instagram clip, however, she runs though the wall and falls right to the ground. “Yeah, I forgot to keep running,” she says before assuring everyone she’s “fine.”

“Bad Blood”, widely believed to be about Katy Perry, is a song off Swift’s massively successful “1989” album.

Swift debuted the music during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, featuring appearances from more than a dozen famous faces including Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay.

