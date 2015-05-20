Taylor Swift shares failed stunt from ‘Bad Blood’ video

“Bad Blood”, widely believed to be about Katy Perry, is a song off Swift’s massively successful “1989” album.

Taylor Swift has posted a short clip on her Instagram which shows the singer running through a wall and falling to the ground during the shooting of “Bad Blood” music video.

In the painful-looking Instagram clip, however, she runs though the wall and falls right to the ground. “Yeah, I forgot to keep running,” she says before assuring everyone she’s “fine.”

“Bad Blood”, widely believed to be about Katy Perry, is a song off Swift’s massively successful “1989” album.

Swift debuted the music during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, featuring appearances from more than a dozen famous faces including Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellen Pompeo and Mariska Hargitay.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App