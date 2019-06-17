Toggle Menu
Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” features Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds and others

Taylor Swift - You Need To Calm Down song
Taylor Swift calls out homophobes and haters in her new song, “You Need to Calm Down.” (Photo: You Need To Calm Down video/YouTube)

Taylor Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye.

The clip for her song “You Need to Calm Down”, in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released on Monday.

Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colorful video.

The clip closes with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.

The video finishes with the words: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

