Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ to release in August

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her newalbum “Lover” will release on August 23.

The 29-year-old singer shared the news through an Instagram Live Stream.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there will be four deluxe special editions of the album, all of which will be available at Target retail stores and on her official website.

The versions will also feature two audio tracks that will provide a glimpse into her songwriting process.

The singer-songwriter’s new single “You Need To Calm Down” was released on Friday.

“I never take it for granted that you care about stuff that I’ve made,” Swift said appreciating her fandom in her Live Stream.