Toggle Menu
Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ to release in Augusthttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/taylor-swift-new-album-lover-to-release-in-august-5781044/

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ to release in August

There will be four deluxe special editions of Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover', all of which will be available at Target retail stores and on her official website.

Taylor Swift new single titled Me
Taylor Swift shared the release date of her new album, “Lover”, through an Instagram Live Stream. (Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Pop star Taylor Swift has revealed that her newalbum “Lover” will release on August 23.

The 29-year-old singer shared the news through an Instagram Live Stream.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there will be four deluxe special editions of the album, all of which will be available at Target retail stores and on her official website.

The versions will also feature two audio tracks that will provide a glimpse into her songwriting process.

Advertising

The singer-songwriter’s new single “You Need To Calm Down” was released on Friday.

“I never take it for granted that you care about stuff that I’ve made,” Swift said appreciating her fandom in her Live Stream.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Daniel Radcliffe joins Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special at Netflix
2 Unda movie review: An inspiring film made with a lot of heart
3 Reinaldo Marcus Green to helm Will Smith’s King Richard