Taylor Swift’s latest ‘Lover’ is a strong acoustic song

Taylor Swift shared the title track of or her upcoming album ‘Lover’ on Thursday. The new song is the fourth single from the album and stands apart from the rest in terms of sound.

Unlike “The Archer,” “ME!” or “You Need To Calm Down,” Swift’s newest song is a slower, more acoustic number that speaks of admiration and love. This theme is a deviation for Swift, who is known for writing songs about failed relationships and interpersonal turmoil.

“Lover” is an almost four-minute-long song that leans heavily on its rhythm to hold it together. The song’s warm, resounding bass guitar and heavily reverberated snare drum together create a near-hypnotic rhythm that allows Swift to do what she does best, sing about how she feels. The song eventually crescendos with Swift belting out the last chorus over lush backing vocals before coming to an abrupt ending.

All in all, “Lover” is a strong acoustic track that reminds us of Taylor’s ability to write romantic songs with stripped-back instrumentation much like her earlier albums.

Taylor Swift’s album ‘Lover’ releases on August 23 via Republic records. This is the first album she will be releasing with the label.