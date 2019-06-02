Taylor Swift pens letter in support of LGBQT equality act

Pop star Taylor Swift has written a letter to show her support for the Equality Act, the bill that extends civil rights protections to gay and transgender Americans.

Advertising

The singer posted the letter, addressed to Tennessee’s Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, asking him to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community and support the Equality Act.

“I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed,” Swift wrote on Twitter on the first day of June, which is regarded as the Pride Month.

She also posted a link to a change.org petition that she started, which on the first day reached more than 70,000 signatures, where supporters of the legislation can add their names to a document urging the Senate to pass the Equality Act.

Advertising

“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel,” Swift wrote.

“Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination,” she wrote.