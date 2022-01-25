Taylor Swift extracts apology from Damon Albarn, after blasting him for questioning her integrity as a songwriter

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift lashed out at Blur frontman Damon Albarn for suggesting that she doesn’t write her own songs. Swift tweeted in reaction to Albarn’s interview to the Los Angeles Times, in which he compared her unfavourably to Billie Eilish. Albarn ultimately apologised to her, after many of her collaborators publicly spoke in her support.

Swift wrote in her tweet that she used to be a fan of Albarn’s until his comment. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” she wrote, adding cheekily, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn wrote back, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”

In the LA Times interview, Albarn was asked if he had an opinion on Swift, whom the interviewer described in their question as ‘an excellent songwriter’. Albarn replied, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

When the interviewer pushed back, and said that Swift writes her own song, and sometimes collaborates with others, Albarn added, “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great. And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

Following his comments, many of Swift’s collaborators spoke in support of her. “I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in. herb,” her Folklore co-writer Jack Antonoff tweeted on Monday.

“Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …” The National’s Aaron Dessner wrote, “Your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Swift is one of the world’s best-selling music artistes, having sold over 200 million records worldwide. Albarn is one of the pioneers of the Britpop movement, along with Oasis.