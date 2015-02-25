Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Taylor Swift donates USD 50,000 to New York public schools

Country star Taylor Swift has made a donation of USD 50,000 to New York public schools.

By: Press Trust of India | New York | Published: February 25, 2015 7:02:59 pm
Taylor Swift has given the sum she earned from the sales of her single 'Welcome to New York' in order to support public education in the Big Apple.
The 25-year-old singer, who has been named a Global Welcome Ambassador for NYC, has given the sum she earned from the sales of her single ‘Welcome to New York’ in order to support public education in the Big Apple, reported New York Daily News.

Swift made a pledge to donate proceeds from the song during an appearance on ‘The View’ last October.

“It’s selling really well – which is good, because I’m donating all of my proceeds to New York City public schools,” the Pennsylvania-born star said back then.

The donation is a one-time deal only. But Swift’s generosity was greatly appreciated.

“We’re deeply appreciative of this kind gesture to donate her proceeds of the single ‘Welcome to New York’ to benefit NYC public schools,” said Devora Kaye, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education.

