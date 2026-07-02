Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: Leaked NYPD memo reveals key details

Popstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce are all set to the knot this Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. And they’ve reportedly chosen the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City, dubbed as “the world’s most famous arena”, for their nuptials. While the couple haven’t officially confirmed the wedding venue or any other key information yet, a New York Police memo has offered fresh details.

Itinerary

Thursday, July 2: On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner will take place at the Madison Square Garden today, where only 100 guests have been invited.

Friday, July 3, 4 pm ET: The venue doors will open for a much larger gathering of 1000 guests for a cocktail hour on the sixth floor.