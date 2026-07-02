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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: Leaked NYPD memo reveals key details
A New York Police memo has revealed fresh details of the high-profile wedding of popstar Taylor Swift and footballer Travis Kelce at the Madison Square Garden in New York City this Friday.
Popstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs footballer Travis Kelce are all set to the knot this Friday ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. And they’ve reportedly chosen the Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City, dubbed as “the world’s most famous arena”, for their nuptials. While the couple haven’t officially confirmed the wedding venue or any other key information yet, a New York Police memo has offered fresh details.
Itinerary
Thursday, July 2: On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner will take place at the Madison Square Garden today, where only 100 guests have been invited.
Friday, July 3, 4 pm ET: The venue doors will open for a much larger gathering of 1000 guests for a cocktail hour on the sixth floor.
Friday, July 3, 5:30 pm ET: The wedding ceremony will take place in the main arena. A giant castle is expected to be the highlight of the wedding decor. The ceremony will be followed by a reception that will entail special performances which will go on till 2:30 am ET.
Who’s performing?
While musical instruments, including a grand piano, were seen being carried into the venue on Wednesday, it may not necessarily be Taylor Swift who’d be performing at her own wedding. As per The New York Times, Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform at the end of the wedding reception. Interestingly, McGraw holds a special place in Swift’s career, since he inspired her 2006 eponymous breakthrough song. With all that jazz, Taylor and Travis’ wedding reception is likely to be “bigger than the Met Gala.” As per Forbes, the wedding is likely to cost upwards of $20 million.
Also Read — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s fairytale love story before they say ‘I Do’
A twist in the tale
However, Page Six also reports that this itinerary doing the rounds everywhere may still be a decoy. The couple, their family members, and close friends are still expected to be escorted to an altogether different, secret location where the main wedding ceremony would take place. The rehearsal dinner and the wedding reception, however, are expected to take place at the Madison Square Garde itself.
Guest list
The wedding guest list, as detailed by New York Post, includes high-profile celebrities including popstars Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Danielle, and Alana Haim; actors Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Margaret Qualley, Mariska Hargitay, Cara Delevingne, and Suki Waterhouse; model Gigi Hadid; record producer Benny Blanco; footballers Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle; and football coach Andy Reid. Taylor Swift’s longtime BFF Abigail Anderson is expected to be the maid of honour.
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