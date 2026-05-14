‘Disloyal traitors’: Talwiinder slammed for joining Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem on stage

Indian singer Talwiinder has landed in the middle of a major social media controversy after making a surprise appearance at Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem’s concert in Toronto, Canada. While many fans celebrated the unexpected musical crossover, others heavily criticised the singer amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The backlash began after Talwiinder, whose real name is Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, shared photos and videos from the concert on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Wishes came true in Toronto 💫 w/ @hasan_raheem (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐈𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@talwiinder)

The clips showed Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, performing with him, hugging him and dancing during the concert.

Netizens slam Talwiinder for joining Hasan Raheem

Several users slammed the singer for attending the concert, especially after Hasan Raheem’s earlier remarks related to Operation Sindoor resurfaced online.

One user wrote, “Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem who had mocked/made fun of our OperationSindoor. Why some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis ?? (sic).”

Another social media user commented, “SHAME ON THIS JOKER TALWINDER (sic).”

Another post read, “Why is Talwinder hanging out with a Pakistani who literally said this! These artists have no shame & those who support them are much bigger menace in this society.”

One user also reacted strongly to the collaboration and wrote, “Talwinder, an Indian singer and Disha Patani’s boyfriend, collaborated with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem, who criticized the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. These celebrities earn money and gain fame from India, yet they join hands with enemies. How can these disloyal traitors sleep at night? Shame on them! (sic)”

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Another comment read, “It’s a trend now, go to a Pakistanis concert, get ur dying career a life and then say sorry to Indians.”

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What Hasan Raheem had said about Operation Sindoor

As criticism intensified, Hasan Raheem’s past comments on Operation Sindoor also resurfaced online. In an earlier Instagram video message, Hasan had said, “I just wanted to clarify that the problem is not that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack, we asked for proof and we didn’t get it, but regardless it is not for you or me to find out sitting in our homes, it’s above us. What needs to be talked about is that last night, people died, a child died, and I saw the collective response of your nation while sitting in my room, I saw your joy“.

He had further added, “When the Pahalgam attack happened, everyone in Pakistan condemned it. Every person said that this was a terrorist attack. We also said we are not behind this. We can’t be. We have seen enough atrocities.”

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Fans defend Talwiinder

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at Talwiinder. A section of fans defended the singer and argued that music and art should not be limited by borders or politics.

One supporter wrote, “Two souls two nations, one vibe Hassan Raheem x Talwiinder proving music has no borders, only hearts.”

Another fan commented, “History was made, and we were there to witness it!”

Another social media user defended the collaboration by saying, “Do you think there were no Indians in the concert? And given it was a surprise appearance by Talwiinder, this just means so many Indians just went to see a Pakistani artist. Which is super normal, Indians mingle with Pakistanis pretty well in Toronto.”

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About Talwiinder

Talwiinder first built his audience through independent music releases on Spotify and YouTube, where he uploaded original tracks and covers, including Phir Mohabbat. He rose to popularity in 2022 with viral songs such as Kammo Ji, Dhundhala and Funk Song, all of which gained massive traction on Instagram reels. In 2024, he released his debut album Misfit, featuring 13 tracks by various artists.

The singer also made headlines earlier this year after being spotted with actor Disha Patani, sparking dating rumours. The two were later seen walking hand in hand at the Lollapalooza concert. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder clarified that they are still getting to know each other and do not want to give in to the pressure created by rumours.