Tabahi song: Badshah and Tamannaah Bhatia’s track will soon start another hook-step trend

Badshah’s latest single “Tabahi” is sure to start a brand new Instagram Reels’ trend. The singer-rapper-composer, who seems to understand the vibe of young listeners, has come out with yet another dance track, which is expected to grow on the audience. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia adds to the bling factor of the song.

“Tabahi” has the most random lyrics as Badshah seems to have put all his effort in the music and packaging. The track is fast-paced and the techno beats are retro in nature, reminding us of Bollywood’s cabaret era. With every new song, Badshah is showcasing his dance prowess too, and “Tabahi” is no different. The hook step is easy to grasp for the audience. Tamannaah’s presence in the song is just meant to add oomph, and she’s doing as expected.

Watch Badshah’s track ‘Tabahi’ featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Badshah’s recent tracks” Jugnu”, “Paani Paani” and “Genda Phool” started a hook step trend as fans and celebs flooded social media with their iteration.

The music artiste had earlier told indianexpreess.com, “The music closest to my heart would be the one that I just put out randomly on my YouTube channel without any video — the rawest raps. They are like barenaked emotions with no expectations. And when both you and your audience don’t have any expectation from each other, I think that is the purest form of art.”