Surroor 2021: Himesh Reshammiya goes the extra mile to romance Uditi Singh, watch video

He’s back, folks. It feels like it is 2006 all over again.

Himesh Reshammiya has dropped the first song of his third studio album Surroor 2021, which is a sequel to his first album Aap Kaa Surroor (2006). As the video states, he is back in OG style, ‘reloaded’. All the Himesh trademarks that we were so familiar with, are all back in full swing. We get to see two different avatars of Himesh, one where he is wearing his iconic cap, and then as a businessman. He is the ladies man, and that’s evident in how the women clad in pink dance around him, while he is blessed by confetti. In the latter half of the video, he is at a stadium, and crowds are hooting for him.

His businessman avatar seems to be chasing Uditi Singh across the desert as women dressed in pink dance around him. They end up in a hot air balloon as well, where he offers her a ring. The two are later seen at ‘rockstar’ Himesh’s concert. Himesh fans might really enjoy this.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12. He was last seen on the big screen in last year’s Happy Hardy and Heer, in which he played a double role.