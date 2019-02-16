Sunny Leone’s single Hollywood Wale Nakhre is just another fun Punjabi song

Sunny Leone’s latest single titled “Hollywood Wale Nakhre” is out. The song, presented by Zee Music Company has been sung by debut singer Upesh Jangwal. It has been composed and written by Tanveer Singh Kohli. Sunny shared the song on her social media handles on Friday. “Here’s to making your FriYAY 🔥with my brand new #Funjabi track #HollywoodWaleNakhre!” she tweeted.

Advertising

In the song, the actor appears in her all-glamorous avatar and it seems difficult to ignore her in a regular looking video with that dazzling smile.

Watch Sunny Leone’s latest song Hollywood Wale Nakhre here:

The Tanveer Singh Kohli composition is like any other ‘Funjabi’ song, packed with a bunch of dancers, a boy aspiring for the attention of a pretty girl, a beautiful girl who just goes about from one place to another while being stalked by the boy and some exotic locales and cars. Still, it’s not that bad for your ears if heard at a party or a wedding.

However, this is not the first time that Sunny Leone has appeared in a single. Earlier she has been a part of music videos like Kanika Kapoor’s “Super Girl From China”, Ariff Khan and Raftaar’s “Loca Loca”, Punjabi singer Girik Aman’s “Saree Wali Girl” and Taposh’s “Lovely Accident” which also starred Krushna Abhishek.

Advertising

On the work front, Sunny Leone recently graced the Dabboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. She will be seen in a special song in Malayalam movie Madhura Raja, starring superstar Mammootty in the lead role. While Madhura Raja will mark Sunny’s entry into Mollywood, she is all set for her first Malayalam film as a female lead, Rangeela. She has also been shooting for another south Indian film, Veeramahadevi. It is a period drama shot in Tamil.