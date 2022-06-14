scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Sunidhi Chauhan shares throwback photos with Aditya Narayan, Rahul Vaidya and Divya Kumar from 2004 birthday, fans ‘miss those simple days’

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared several throwback photos from 2004, featuring Aditya Narayan, Rahul Vaidya and Divya Kumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 9:28:10 am
Sunidhi ChauhanSunidhi Chauhan shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared a couple of throwback photos, featuring Aditya Narayan, Rahul Vaidya and Divya Kumar leaving fans rather nostalgic. The photos were taken on the occasion of her birthday in 2004.

Sunidhi captioned her post, “Guess what I found. #Throwback #2004 B’day!!” Sunidhi is wearing a black dress in the photo, while Aditya is clad in a striped shirt. Rahul Vaidya who featured in the first season of Indian Idol that year, is in a blue shirt and jeans. Rahul had made it to top three at the time, with Abhijeet Sawant and Amit Sana.

Also Read |Abhijeet Sawant says tag of being a reality show winner affected his career: ‘You need a godfather, singers don’t have power’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5)

Aditya commented, “Uff! Kya lag rahe hain hum (How good we look here).” Divya added, “Ohoooooooo… Bestest picture,” adding a string of emojis. Rahul wrote, “Good times,” adding red heart emoticons.

Fans thanked Sunidhi for the photo. One wrote, “Rahul Vaidya is a surprise in these pics isn’t it? As he debute from Indian idol as common man.” Another added, “You haven’t aged a bit, Sunidhi.” A third wrote, “Miss those simple days.”

Sunidhi shot to fame after she sang the song Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi, a duet with Sonu Nigam in 1999. She has sung several hits, including Mehboob Mere, Dhoom Machale, Beedi. She has also judged fifth and sixth seasons of Indian Idol. Last year, Sunidhi explained why she didn’t continue with Indian Idol. Speaking to ETimes TV, Sunidhi said during her days, even she was asked to say nice things to the contestants. The singer said she couldn’t put up the act for a long time. “Not exactly this that everyone had to do this, but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show,” she had said.

