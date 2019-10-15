Here are Sulli’s 5 most remarkable songs

K-Pop singer, actress, and songwriter Choi Sulli passed away on Monday. The multi-talented Sulli had put together a large body of work at a young age and created a great deal of music that was noteworthy. She started her career in SM Entertainment after a successful audition when she was in the fourth grade. From there, she went on to sing in groups such as f(x). The group’s popularity catapulted her into the limelight.

Advertising

Sulli was in the midst of a comeback album after an extended hiatus when she passed away. Here are some of her most memorable songs.

1. Goblin

Goblin saw Sulli try to take on the difficult task of explaining the experience of someone with a dissociative disorder. The song’s bright and shiny vocals and instrumentals are the background for some heavy themes.

2. Chu~♡

The first single from f(x)’s debut album turns a decade old this year. The group cemented Sulli’s name as someone to watch out for in the coming years.

3. Electric Shock

Advertising

Sulli was in the K-Pop girl group f(x). To this day, one of their most memorable songs and arguably their most famous video is for the song “Electric Shock”

4. Red Light

Red Light was the last album on which Sulli worked with f(x). She took a hiatus after this album was recorded and focused on her acting career.

5. Dayfly

“Dayfly” by Dean is one of Sulli’s strongest feature appearances. The song is an R&B slow jam with mellow guitars and strong performances from both Dean and Sulli.