Suhana Khan shares photos from cousin Alia Chhibba’s birthday: ‘Love you forever and ever’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared photos from her cousin Alia Chhiba’s birthday party. In the photos, both the girls look glam and are dressed up. Suhana is clad in a black bodycon attire, while Alia is dressed in a maroon ensemble. Suhana captioned her photos, “I love you forever and ever” and “With birthday girl, Alia Chhibba”

Suhana returned to India a few days ago, from the US where she was studying at the New York University’s Tisch School Of The Arts. In November last year, Suhana bid goodbye to New York, where she had been staying since 2019, with an Instagram post. She shared a photo of a moving truck, with the line, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker,” written on it. She used a broken heart emoji for her caption.

Suhana wants to follow in the footsteps of her father Shah Rukh Khan and become an actor. Earlier, she had starred in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, and also headlined a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. SRK had always emphatically said that he would always want his children to focus on their studies first, before heading into showbiz.

Earlier, Suhana told Vogue in an interview that being an actor was always her dream. “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest,” she said.