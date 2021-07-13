Suga celebrates as BTS’s Butter reigns on Billboard Hot 100 for seventh week, breaks records

BTS’s Butter continues to reign on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week. The Bangtan Boys, comprising members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have much to celebrate as the song has been on the top spot since it debuted in June. The song Butter has now become the longest-running No.1 Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 by BTS, as well as an Asian artist group in history.

In order to celebrate the news, Suga logged into Weverse and shared his reaction. The rapper wrote incoherently at first expressing his joy, and then added, “You mean seven weeks?” He followed it up with a selfie and tweeted, “Thank you ARMY!”

BTS member J-Hope thanked ARMY with a selfie, and wrote, “7, Army is the best!” The BTS official handle retweeted the Billboard Hot 100 chart featuring the top 10 songs of the week. “We can’t believe this is happening to us,” before adding, “Thank you SO MUCH x 7.”

This feat comes just a few days after BTS released their latest video, Permission To Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. During an unboxing session over the weekend, BTS’s Suga had predicted that Permission To Dance would replace Butter on the Billboard Hot 100.