Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall

Stevie Wonder says he will be receiving a kidney transplant this fall.

The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement in a concert in London on Saturday. Wonder said he’ll do three more shows and then undergo the surgery in September.

“So what’s gonna happen is this, I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the audience.

He added that he has a donor, and “it’s all good,” drawing cheers from the audience. He didn’t want his fans to hear rumors, Wonder said.

“I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you. You ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good. Alright?” he said.

There had been a recent report that he was facing a serious health issue.

Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London’s Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.

