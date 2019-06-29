Steven Adler knife injury an accident, not a suicide attempt, says spokesperson

A representative of Steven Adler, the drummer of popular hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, has clarified that the musician did not attempt to commit suicide but was hospitalised after he accidentally stabbed himself.

Advertising

Adler’s spokesperson told TMZ that the musician’s injury was a “very minor, superficial wound”.

He added that Adler looks forward to performing at the July 12 gig of his band in Las Vegas. Guns N’ Roses is currently in the middle of their “Not in This Lifetime Tour”.

The Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments both responded to a call on Thursday close to 6:30 PM for a possible suicide attempt at a Studio City, California, house.

Advertising

“Upon arrival, LAPD officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only. The subject was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury,” LAPD officer, Jeff Lee, told People magazine.

According to a fire department spokesperson, they were called to the address for a possible stabbing and transported one patient to the local hospital via ambulance.

Adler joined Guns N’ Roses as a regular member in 1985. He has been struggling with substance abuse since 1987.