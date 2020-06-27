scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 27, 2020
St Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

Huey was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It".

By: AP | Updated: June 27, 2020 10:11:43 am
huey shot dead In this file photo, Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV’s “Total Request Live” at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 pm on Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It”. It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalised on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people were there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.

