Spotify Wrapped 2020: Top 10 most streamed tracks in India

Bollywood film Malang's title track and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" found many takers this year.

2020 had us cooped up inside our homes and so, we devoted just a bit more time listening to music. Spotify India has just released the list of Most Streamed Tracks in India in 2020 and they surely say a lot about our music choices this year. The list is a mix of 2020 releases, some old favourites and many songs by the forever favourite Arijit Singh.

Check out the list of ‘Most Streamed Tracks in India’ below:

1. Shayad​

“Shayad” from Love Aaj Kal was the most streamed track on Spotify India in 2020. Composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil, this love ballad was sung by Arijit Singh.

2. Falling

“Falling” by Trevor Daniel is the second most streamed song. This 2018 track was released as a single from Trevor’s debut EP Homesick.

3. Ghungroo

This track from the 2019 film War was enjoyed by the fans this year as well. The dance number, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, penned by Kumaar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, was filmed on Hrithik Roshan and Vaani kapoor.

4. ​Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage

This track from the 2019 film Kabir Singh continued to be the love anthem in 2020. Composed and penned by Mithoon, this soulful track was sung by Arijit Singh. “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” was filmed on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

5. Makhna

This track from the 2019 film Drive grew on the listeners in 2020. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, “Makhna” was written by Ozil Dalal and Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. The song was filmed on Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez.

6. Illegal Weapon 2.0

The dance number “​Illegal Weapon 2.0​” was a part of the music album of Street Dancer 3D. The song was a reprised version of the Punjabi track “Illegal Weapon” by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu with music by Intense. The reprised version was sung by the original duo with lyrics by Priya Saraiya.

7. ​Blinding Lights​

This 2019 track by The Weeknd has been a chartbuster for the most part of 2020. The track is a part of his album After Hours which has been in the news lately for being snubbed by the Grammys.

8. Garmi

This dance number from Street Dancer 3D was composed and penned by Badshah. “Garmi” was sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, and filmed on Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan.

9. Tu Hi Yaar Mera

The 2019 track “Tu Hi Yaar Mera” from Pati Patni Aur Woh continued to be a fan favourite in 2020. Composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Kumaar, this sweet love track was sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar. “Tu Hi Yaar Mera” was filmed on Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

10. Malang

The title track of Bollywood film Malang was loved through the year. Filmed on Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, the song was composed and sung by Ved Sharma with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

