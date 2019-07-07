Took lot of courage not to go on Spice Girls tour: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham says turning down Spice Girls reunion was a brave decision on her part as her priorities are different today.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, who dismissed the possibility of touring with her former bandmates in January, said her focus is on her family and brand.

“It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to’.

“I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself. Before I turned 40, I wasn’t that confident. I learned to listen to my gut feeling,” Beckham told Vogue Germany.

Earlier this year, the former singer, also known as Posh Spice, said “a part of me will always be a Spice Girl”.

The Spice World – 2019 Tour commenced on May 24, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland and ended on June 15, 2019 in London, UK.

Although Beckham did not want to go on tour, she is attached to another Spice Girls project, an animated movie which will see the five singers as superheroes.