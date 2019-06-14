Spice Girls set to reunite for an animation film on the band

Paramount Animation is working on a Spice Girls movie with the band set to reunite for the project.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the animation film about the English girl pop group will see the involvement of all the five members, Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh).

The 90’s group is the best-selling girl group of all time with over 85 million albums sold.

Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria has revealed that the feature will include Spice Girls classics as well as new songs.

“The Spice Girls had an idea that we’ve been developing. They are very involved,” she added.

The project will be produced by Simon Fuller and written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith.

The band’s last film Spice World (1997) saw the members playing themselves and serves as a cult classic since its release.

The new animated feature is scheduled for a 2020 release.

The production house also revealed the release date for movies like The Spongebob Movie It’s a Wonderful Sponge and The Tiger’s Apprentice scheduled to release in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Paramount is also developing a Mighty Mouse project, a hybrid live-action animation movie.