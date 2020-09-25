SP Balasubrahmanyam’s velvety voice was unpretentious and yet grand

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, legendary playback singer, composer, actor, producer and musician whose evocative voice and the earnestness in it could elevate a simple piece of music to absolute sublimity, died on Friday afternoon of a cardio-respiratory arrest at MGM Healthcare in Chennai. He was 74.

Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB and Balu by his friends and fans, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID 19. He was later shifted to the ICU after he developed severe pneumonia due to further complications. He is survived by wife Savithri, son SP Charan and daughter Pallavi. Outside the hospital, an emotional Charan told reporters, “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs,”

The news of the musician’s death sent legions of fans into mourning. Recently candlelight vigils were held outside the hospital to pray for the musician’s health.

Widely held as one of the finest male playback singers, SP Balasubrahmanyam in his 50-year-long career transcended language barriers by singing in 16 of them including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil among others. He found success in the Hindi film industry and a lot more than just success in south Indian film music – a cult status as an artiste who received genuine affection from people. From MG Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Gemini Ganesan to Kamal Hassan, Mohan and a slew of actors in the present day, SPB’s voice was a fixture for all of them. That he held the Guinness Book of World Record for singing the highest number of songs ever (40,000 songs) was just another feather in his cap. In all of them, that tender, velvety voice jubilantly stood out as one of a kind — it was unpretentious and yet grand. And that’s where the magic nestled itself.

And to think that his voice was rejected once upon a time. During the music-making process of filmmaker K Balachander’s Rati Agnihotri and Kamal Hassan starrer Ek Duje Ke Liye (1981) — the Hindi remake of the director’s Telugu film Maro Charitra — composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal were displeased. They felt that Balasubrahmanyam, the “Madrasi” singer they were asked to work with, could not accurately pronounce words from Anand Bakshi’s Hindustani lyrics. Balachander’s condition was clear — SPB was to sing for Kamal Hassan, since the character, Vasu, was not supposed to be good at Hindi and pronunciation wouldn’t be a problem. The composer duo relented.

The songs in SP Balasubrahmanyam’s smooth baritone, many of which were duets with Lata Mangeshkar, captured the nation’s attention. The mix of his trademark sincerity and the delicate youthfulness paired with a soft timbre made Balasubrahmanyam a national phenomena. It’s hard to forget him singing ‘I don’t know what you say’ in the title song. The following year, SPB received the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the famed lament from the film in the pathos-driven raga Shivranjini — Tere mere beech mein. Even Lakshmikant Pyarelal turned a corner. They cast him as Salman Khan’s voice in Sooraj Barjatya’s famed project Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989). The voice fit Khan like a glove. Balasubrahmanyam continued being Khan’s voice throughout the 90s in his subsequent successes such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994), among others.

Balasubrahmanyam was born in Konetampet village located in present-day Tiruvallur into a Telugu family. His interest in music began early. Bright in academics, SPB wanted to become an engineer and even took admission in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh. While going to college on his cycle, he would often hear a Mohammad Rafi record playing in a shop. The song was Deewana huya baadal, the melodious OP Nayyar ditty immortalised by Rafi. “I could hear Rafi sahab’s expression, romance and his smile in that song. I would cry. It was not sadness or pathos, but it was something else… it felt nearest to godliness. It just stayed with me,” Subrahmanyam had said in a conversation with singer Sonu Nigam on the sets of the show SaReGaMa.

SP Balasubrahmanyam had to drop out of college due to a bad bout of typhoid. Even years later, he regretted not completing his degree. Not many musicians with his kind of success would want to go back to school. Balasubrahmanyam did, and it made him special.

By now SPB was also the leader of a music group that had him as a vocalist and his friend Ilaiyaraaja on the harmonium apart from a few other members. They would perform in small villages and cities, take part in competitions and visit composers for work. Finally, Balasubrahmanyam made his singing debut in 1966 with Telugu movie Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, which was scored by his mentor, SP Kodandapani, who also discovered his talent. He soon began recording songs in Tamil and Kannada and found huge success. His song Aayiram Nilave Vaa, picturised on MGR and J Jayalalitha in the 1969 film Adimai Penn, was a huge success. But the story goes that Balasubrahmanyam was down with malaria after the rehearsals. MGR waited till he recovered and didn’t get the song done by someone else because the singer would have already told his friends about it and he didn’t want him getting disappointed.

But what turned SP Balasubrahmanyam into a force to reckon with was Sankarabharanam, the Telugu musical drama, which remains one of the finest films created on the subject of classical music. Iconic singer M Balamuralikrishna was the top choice for singing the complex Carnatic classical compositions. But composer K Mahadevan decided on Balasubrahmanyam, who eventually won his first National Award for the songs.

In the Tamil industry, he worked extensively with his old friend Ilaiyaraaja, MS Viswanathan and later AR Rahman. The collaboration between him and Rahman for the song Thanga Thamarai in the film Minsara Kanavu won the singer another National Award, his first for a Tamil song. There was also the title song of Roja where the two collaborated. The tender romanticism paired with powerful vocals in this Rahman ditty by Balasubrahmanyam is likely to remain one of the singer’s finest hours.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was also a well-known dubbing artiste and dubbed for Kamal Hassan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor among others for various language versions of their films. He also acted in a few films such as K Balachandar’s Manathil Uruthi Vendum (1987) and director Vasanth’s debut Keladi Kanmani (1990).

In 1997, there was a rare live concert by Lata Mangeshkar titled “Lata An Era In An Evening”. It was significant because it was televised and had the who’s who of the film industry in attendance. For one of its segments, Mangeshkar invited Balasubrhamanyam on stage to sing along with her and said, “Inka upkaar rahega mujh par ki ye aaye. (It’s his beneficence that he has come for me.” Balasubrahmanyam gave Mangeshkar a toothy smile and said, “Jab bhagwaan bulaate hai toh aana hi padta hai (When god calls out, you have to show up),” before breaking into their famed pieces together.

