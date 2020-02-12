S P Balasubrahmanyam donates ancestral home in Nellore to Kanchi math

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has donated his ancestral place. Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has donated his ancestral place.

Acclaimed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has, reportedly, donated his ancestral home in Nellore to the Kanchi math.

Writer and editor S Gurumurthy tweeted a video in which the singer can be seen singing in front of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his Nellore home.

SP Balasubramaniam famous singer has donated his ancestral home at Nellore to Kanchi Math. He is singing in the presence of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his home in Nellore which he donated. pic.twitter.com/cRVEHPIYLv — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) February 12, 2020

Over the years, S P Balasubrahmanyam has worked in various industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. He recently recorded the song “Chumma Kizhi” for Superstar Rajinikanth’s cop actioner Darbar.

SPB has been honoured with the Padma Shri as well as the Padma Bhushan by the government of India for his contribution to the arts.

