Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

South Korean pop group BTS to live-stream concert

BTS, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with its legions of fans worldwide through the live streamed concert.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: May 15, 2020 11:46:05 am
BTS K-pop BTS said that it’s “Bang Bang Con The Live” concert will be held on June 14. (Photo: Reuters)

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in June.

The seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with its legions of fans worldwide through the live streamed concert.

The band said that its Bang Bang Con The Live concert will be held on June 14, at 6pm Korean time, reported Variety.

The band said that the paid-for concert will run for approximately 90 minutes and be followed with other content.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan turns photographer for Suhana Khan
Gauri Khan turns photographer for Suhana Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement