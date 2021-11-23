South Korean President congratulates BTS on AMA win, band writes ‘proud that Korean music has made meaningful achievements’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate South Korean pop band BTS on winning the Artist of the Year award at the recently held American Music Awards. In a note posted on Twitter, Moon Jae-in congratulated BTS on winning the “grand prize”.

His note, loosely translated in English, reads, “A big congratulations and thanks to BTS for winning the AMA Grand Prize. Last month, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a world class think tank in the United States, held an unusual conference on the theme of ‘Korea’s soft power’. At the conference, world-renowned scholar Joseph Nye, the creator of the concept of ‘soft power’, praised Korea for showing the world’s most dynamic soft power by combining unprecedented economic success and vibrant democracy. It is that Korean culture dominates the world, and that it exerts power in national prestige and diplomacy.”

대통령님, AMA 수상을 축하해 주셔서 감사합니다. 한국 대중음악이 세계 주류 음악시장에서 의미 있는 성과를 냈다는 점에서 저희도 자긍심을 느낍니다. 앞으로 더 다양한 분야의 우리 문화와 아티스트 분들이 전 세계인의 마음을 사로잡기를 기대합니다! 😀 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 23, 2021

The note continued, “BTS’ winning the AMA this time confirmed that fact once again. Some news from this conference got some coverage, and I’m re-introducing it because I’ve been reminded of a comment by Joseph Nye. He said, ‘Even though no country has been more successful than Korea in the last 60 years, so many Koreans think they are weak and lagging behind. That affects their optimism and creativity.’ How are you guys? Isn’t it worthy of self-confidence and pride now?”

BTS replied to the President’s tweet and stated that they were “proud of the fact that Korean popular music has made meaningful achievements in the global mainstream music market.” The band wrote on Twitter, “President, thank you for congratulating us on winning the AMA. We are also proud of the fact that Korean popular music has made meaningful achievements in the global mainstream music market. In the future, we expect that our culture and artists in more diverse fields will capture the hearts of people all over the world!”

Apart from Artist of the Year award, BTS also won Favorite Pop Duo or Group award and Favorite Pop Song award for “Butter” at AMAs 2021.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also performed on “Butter”, “My Universe” at the AMAs.