Soumya Ramakrishnan gets to croon romantic number in ‘Vikramadithyan’

Playback singer Soumya Ramakrishnan is quite elated about all the accolades coming her way for rendering melodious compositions in three Malayalam movies including the upcoming Lal Jose-directed ‘Vikramadithyan’.

Soumya is looking forward to the release of ‘Vikramadithyan’ which has superstar Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salman and Namitha Pramod in lead roles. She has sung ‘Mazhanila Kulirumai’, a duet with Najim Arshad in the movie.

She rates the composition as her favourite and the official trailer of the song has gone viral.

“The tonal clarity was different from the songs I have rendered so far and I am pleased with my effort. Besides, it has been beautifully picturised on Dulquer Salman and Namitha Pramod,” she told PTI.

The lyrics are by Santhosh Varma and music by national-award-winning composer Bijibal, she said.

Anoop Menon, who plays an important role in the movie, as put the romantic song on his Facebook wall, praising Dulquer Salman.

“Dulquer, Namitha song from Vikramadithyan… Dulquer is at great ease with romance..” the actor said.

Soumya feels the year started on a bright note for her when she got to render the chirpy number ‘Ee Pooveyilil’ in ‘Pakida’.

The song plays in the background and it is picturised on Asif Ali, Biju Menon and new actress Malavika, she said.

It became quite popular but the film, unfortunately, did not do well, she rued. The singer is all praise for Bijibal who she says is her mentor.

“Bijibal goes through the lyrics… then he ensures we comprehend it and then begins composing the tune..”

Another popular composition which was “quite a challenge” was ‘Zindagi’ from the hit movie ‘Angry Babies in Love’, starring Anoop Menon and Bhavana, which was released last month.

The Hindi number, a duet, was crooned by Soumya and Yazim Nizar and picturised on Menon, Bhavana and others.

“It was a tough task as I had to be careful about my diction. I am happy that it came out well,” she said.

Soumya made her debut in the Malayalam film industry after doing some jingles, with ‘Thane padum..” in ‘Arabikatha’, acknowledging that it was Bijibal who made it

possible.

It was ‘Vakkinullile’ from the movie ‘Ozhimuri’, directed by Madhupal that won her several plaudits.

Other hit numbers soon followed including ‘We are in Love’ (in ‘Minnaminnikootam), ‘Chiraku veeshi’ (‘Violin’) and ‘Athira’ (Apooravaragam).

“It is a herculean task to get a film song. There is so much of competition in the industry. Besides we have ample talent in the Malyalam industry, and I am happy that I have been able to render these songs.”

She feels she has been fortunate to render such popular compositions in films directed by veterans like Kamal, Sibi Malyalil, Madhupal and Lal Jose, Soumya said.

Soumya works in the HR department of a corporate at Kochi and praises her employers for being supportive.

Singing is a “passion” for her and the job is a financial back-up option.

Soumya, who has some upcoming projects, also devotes time for Bijibal’s ‘Down to Earth’ band where she is the lead singer, besides doing music concerts.

