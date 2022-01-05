Sonu Nigam, wife and son test positive: ‘It’s a happy Covid family’

Singer Sonu Nigam and his family have tested positive for Covid-19. Sonu shared the news via a video posted on his Instagram handle on Tuesday night. He had captioned the clip, “I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog.”

Through the course of the video, Sonu also revealed that his son Neevan and partner Madhurima as well as his sister-in-law, all have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Stating that he is currently in Dubai and getting to spend some quality time with his son, the artiste said, “I am in Dubai. I had to come to India to perform in Bhubaneswar and shoot for Super Singer season 3. I got myself tested and I was Covid positive. I got myself retested, I was still positive. I got myself retested, retested and I still turned out to be positive. But I think people will have to live with it. I have done concerts while suffering the flu, viral and congestion, and this is much better than that. I am Covid positive, but I am not dying. My throat is also fine. But I feel bad for the people who have faced loss because of me.”

Sonu added that Shaan performed in his stead in Odisha, while music composer Anu Malik is currently shooting for Super Singer season 3. Concluding the v-log, Sonu said that nearly everyone in his family has tested positive, stating, “It is a happy Covid family.”

Not too long ago, Sonu Nigam and Shaan were seen as special guests on an episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.