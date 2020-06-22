Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar: Don’t you dare mess with me

Sonu Nigam has warned Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name. Sonu Nigam has warned Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name.

Sonu Nigam on Monday warned T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name. The singer came down heavily on the music honcho in a new video titled “Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante.”

The video comes days after Sonu’s hard-hitting video about the Bollywood music industry which he claims is run by only two companies who ‘decide who should sing and who shouldn’t’. He further requested the music biggies to be kind to young talent if they do not wish to see any suicides in the music industry too.

In his new vlog, Sonu Nigam warned Bhushan Kumar against maligning his name. “Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me,” Sonu said to Bhushan Kumar in the video.

In the latest video, Sonu also slammed a group of “six singers”, including Armaan Mallik, who released statements refuting his claims about the functioning of the music industry.

